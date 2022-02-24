When will Vikings: Valhalla be released on Netflix?

When does it come? Viking: Valhalla On Netflix? Available starting February 25, 2022, Vikings: Valhalla it’s a transverse / complement From the cult series Vikingsa hundred years after the end of Displays A native. The story follows the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings of all time.

The first season will be available on the streaming giant’s catalog starting from 9:00 am subordinate 25 February 2022. This is actually the norm Italian time He is expected to add new content to the platform.

In the United States of AmericaInstead, the title will start appearing at midnight standard pst time, This is the time zone of Los Angelesthe city in which it is located Netflix.

Read after the ad

Among the characters of the cast Vikings: Valhalla we will see liv eriksonAnd the Friedes EricsdottirAnd the Harald Harada So is the Norman king William the Conqueror. to explain it Sam Corlett (Caliban sabrina’s horrific adventures) in the role liv eriksonAnd the Frieda Gustafson in these Friedes Ericsdottir And the Leo Sutter in turn Harald Sigurdsson.

Vikings: Valhalla, Italy streaming release schedule

Series sequel to Vikings It will not be broadcast by Historythe announcer who in United States of America The series aired from 2013 to 2020, much less since then Timvision at Italia. Being an original production, Vikings: Valhalla Sarah Exclusive on Netflix that will distribute the title in all countries where the streaming service is available.

Who followed the series on Sky Atlantic or higher Ray 4 He’ll hardly be able to watch the series on TV due to the trend Netflix To keep their original products to themselves.

Read after the ad

Platform Request 24 episodeswhich is likely to be divided into Three seasons of eight episodes each. So, on February 25, we’ll only see a third of everything the authors have already thought of so far in the upcoming seasons.