When will the next generation versions of Sorcerer 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 appear?

This cyberpunk action adventure is the most important project of the Polish studio, and the developers are determined to improve the quality of the game. They want to give players what they promised all along and regain their confidence . At the end of this journey, Cyberpunk 2077 should reach its full potential and become a successful title in the long run. Recently, the CD project enlisted depositors to help .

The revenue of the CD project increased by 29% year-on-year to PLN 470 million. However, the net profit decreased by 28% year-on-year to PLN 105 million. This is due to the costs associated with updates Cyberpunk 2077 movie .

CD . project When he announced his financial results for the first half of this year and during a conference call with shareholders, he revealed interesting information.

Although, so are we I didn’t know about Cyberpunk 2077 salesNo numbers have been published. As recently as April, the company boasted that by the end of 2020, 13.7 million copies had been sold.

CD Projekt believes in its latest games. This is evidenced by the information that 150 developers are busy working on the first expansionWhile nearly 70 others focus on other projects. These include unannounced AAA games yet.

Another part of the staff is dedicated Next generation versions of magician 3 a Cyberpunk 2077 movie. The company wants to release them in the coming months. The goal is the end of this year. Soon we should know the exact dates, even if the company admits it There may be a delay in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a little better with Sorcerer 3, the external Saber Interactive it works on. Players can now play both games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S only for backward compatibility.

“The goal is to release the next generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 later this year,” said Michal Nowakowski, Vice President of the CD Business Development Project. “Given the experience we’ve gained over the past year, and given that this project is still in development, we can’t say with certainty that the schedule will not change.”

Enchanter 3 promises a visual upgrade, all expansions and add-ons inspired by the Sorcerer’s Wizard series. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for DualSense motors are also expected on the PS5. Cyberpunk 2077 should do the same.

Adam Kisinski, CEO of the CD Project, referred to the acquisition of Vancouver Studio digital scapeWith which the Polish company has been cooperating since 2018.