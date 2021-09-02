Norway postponed the fight against lifting restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 virus

Photo: Zuma Press/Scanpix/LETA

Norway on Thursday again delayed the complete lifting of restrictions on Covid-19, as the number of new cases reached a record high.

The government also announced that Covid-19 vaccines will continue to be made available to children aged 12 to 15. Until now, vaccines were only available to people over 16 years of age.

Norway has gradually begun easing restrictions before the summer as the number of new cases of Covid-19 decreases and the number of vaccinations increases.

Initially, the government planned to start the fourth and final phase of lifting restrictions in July, but it has been postponed several times, most recently in mid-August.

Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said further easing of restrictions would increase the risk of the virus spreading.

“We don’t want to take such a risk when there is so little time left before all adults have a chance to protect themselves with a vaccine,” Solberg said.

The Prime Minister said she hopes to return to normal life at the end of September, when we hope 90% of adults will be vaccinated.

Data released on Wednesday shows that 71.9% of adults in Norway have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

In recent days, the number of cases in Norway, where the school year began last month, has risen sharply, due to the spread of the delta type. Mostly young people get sick.

Among the restrictions that will remain in place is the rule that no more than 5,000 people may gather for indoor events and no more than 7,000 people for outdoor events.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 13 in Norway, with polls predicting an opposition victory, although the current government has had a largely positive response to the pandemic response.

