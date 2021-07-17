Reolink Argus 2E Waterproof Wireless IP Camera + Good Lens Quality

Whether it is a home or a business, if you want to prevent theft, IP lenses are basically an indispensable item. However, for users who live in village houses or have warehouses in the company, and need to install IP lens outdoors, general merchandise should not meet their needs. Reolink recently launched the Argus 2E outdoor IP lens, which supports waterproof function and does not require a cable which can be used for true wireless use. It is fully functional and affordable. Users who need this lens may want to consider it.

True wireless + waterproof installation is easy التثبيت

The biggest advantage of the Reolink Argus 2E is that it has a built-in 5200mAh battery and uses 802.11n wireless technology to connect directly to the router, without the need to purchase a base station or tethering. In addition, it also supports IP65 waterproof and dustproof functions. In addition, users can purchase additional solar panels to power and charge it. The USB cable is also equipped with waterproof soft glue, which can provide waterproof and insulation functions for Argus 2E while charging, regardless For installation it is very convenient in any outdoor location. In addition, the installation is very convenient, each Argus 2E has a unique QR code at the bottom. Users just need to install the Reolink APP on the phone/tablet, then scan the QR code to complete it in 3 steps. installation. It is worth mentioning that the Argus 2E adopts a hemispherical bracket design, and users can mount on the wall and adjust the lens flexibly from multiple angles, and it also comes with different brackets and mounting hardware, so that users can install the lens on the table as needed • Various places such as gates, iron gates, poles and frames .

Good lens quality, night vision, 24/7 monitoring

For product quality, Argus 2E uses 1080p FHD lens, equipped with 120° ultra-wide-angle effect, as well as 6 professional grade infrared LED night vision lights and IR-Cut Removable, which can still show clearly even in complete darkness Jingli black and white photos can provide users with high-quality monitoring effects around the clock. In addition, it also has a built-in PIRR detection sensor, which can efficiently detect human body dynamics, and can detect human body dynamics more accurately than ordinary IP lenses, thus triggering real-time motion detection recording, real-time app notifications, email notifications , and linking with Argus 2E’s own voice alarm system, built-in microphone and speaker, allow users to realize two-way communication between the monitoring station and the scene, making the alarm protection function more comprehensive. In addition, the chassis also has a microSD card slot that can support up to 128GB, which can record videos and store them in the memory card.Users can also use the Reolink Cloud storage service, and then they can watch the recorded clips through the Reolink APP in anytime and anywhere. And after starting with Argus 2E, users can also enjoy 7 days / 1 lens / 1GB event recording cloud storage service, you can try it before ordering, which is very considerate.

APP function fully supports two groups of mobile phone broadcast viewing

As for the Reolink app it works with, the functionality is also very comprehensive. In addition to functions such as IP lens setting, two-way calling, alarm setting, custom detection area, simple recording and image review, 16-segment screen, mobile phone recording / shooting, screen mirroring and mirroring, resolution can also be provided convenient and user-friendly functions Like settings and email settings. In addition, Argus 2E can also provide dual stream channels for users to choose from, which can simultaneously watch up to 8 users at the same time, and set different compression and resolution formats for simultaneous broadcast output. At the same time, smartphone devices can Also achieving 1080P real-time broadcast monitoring resolution, it can also provide high-quality and stable images in various places and equipment.

