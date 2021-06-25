When will the fourth season be released?

After season three saw a lot of talk, Dear White People has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which looks set to arrive this year. Let’s see together the news of the new season, the plot and the actors.

Dear eggs It is an American television series based on the 2014 film of the same name, directed and written by the film and series Justin Simin.

The The first season came out in 2017 It was followed by two others, the last of which was published in 2019. In the same year, the series was renewed for one The fourth and final season, whose release date is not yet known.

Regarding the renewal of the series for a fourth season, Justin Simin He said:

“I am so grateful that my series has reached its fourth season on Netflix. This show, along with the many talented writers who have introduced me to them, changed my life, and I can’t wait to create a definitive festive season worthy of a similar experience.” Read also: La Casa di Carta 5: When will it be released? History, trailer and wing

Dear eggs: Do not throw

The TV series is located in Prestigious American College It tells the story of a A group of African American boys Which ethnic problems Subject on campus. In particular, the story focuses on the life SamanthaActivist and host of the university radio program called Dear eggs.

rings first two seasons Focus on individual characters, while third season It adopted a broader perspective that introduced new heroes.

Dear Whites: Actors and Characters

Logan Browning explain Samantha White, an African American student whose goal is to raise awareness among her classmates about the problems of racism within the institution.

Brandon B. Bill Plays the role of Troy FairbanksThe son of the president of the university when Antoinette Robertson explain Coco ConnersA very ambitious girl, Sam’s opponent.

Dern Horton is in the role Lionel Higgins, very intelligent and gay reporter John Patrick Amidori Plays the role of Gabe MitchellSamantha’s friend who is attending a movie course.

Finally, we find Ashley Blaine Featherson in turn Joel Brooks, best friend Toxic e Mark Richardson in turn Reggie Green, a black boy gets traumatized by a cop at a Winchester party.

