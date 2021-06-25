Athletic will hold a rally in Switzerland from 16 to 24 July

The Athlete Yesterday, Wednesday, it was confirmed that the first men’s group It will be based in the Swiss city of Sankt Gallen between July 16 and 24. Marcelino Garcia Toral Wants Change the scenery for a few days In the pre-season they chose the north-east of Helvetic, a place located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level and next to Lake Constance and the border with Liechtenstein. The city of Sankt Gallen, which also gives its name to the canton, will host the Rogblanco team on Friday 16, which will stay in the region for nine days. It must be remembered that in 2017, with Jose Angel Ziganda as coach, Athletic also focused on Switzerland, specifically in Crans-Montana.
Marcelino who is facing يواجه First preparation as a coach for Rojiblanco, They requested, as far as possible, that they organize Three friendly matches level during the Swiss phase and so it will be. It remains to be determined The third contender, which will finally be St. GallenHe ranked seventh in the last edition of the Premier League in his country, which includes only ten teams in the highest category, and reached the cup final, where he lost to our minister. The confrontation will be between Bilbao and the Swiss On the seventeenth day in the Kepunepark in Sankt Gallen, A stadium with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Pre-season
friendly matches
St. Gallen Athletic 17/7
Dynamo de Kiev – Athletic 20/7
Borussia Dortmund – Athletic 24/7
Berlin Athletic Association 7/31