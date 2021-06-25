Athletic will hold a rally in Switzerland from 16 to 24 July

The Athlete Yesterday, Wednesday, it was confirmed that the first men’s group It will be based in the Swiss city of Sankt Gallen between July 16 and 24. Marcelino Garcia Toral Wants Change the scenery for a few days In the pre-season they chose the north-east of Helvetic, a place located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea level and next to Lake Constance and the border with Liechtenstein. The city of Sankt Gallen, which also gives its name to the canton, will host the Rogblanco team on Friday 16, which will stay in the region for nine days. It must be remembered that in 2017, with Jose Angel Ziganda as coach, Athletic also focused on Switzerland, specifically in Crans-Montana.

Marcelino who is facing يواجه First preparation as a coach for Rojiblanco, They requested, as far as possible, that they organize Three friendly matches level during the Swiss phase and so it will be. It remains to be determined The third contender, which will finally be St. GallenHe ranked seventh in the last edition of the Premier League in his country, which includes only ten teams in the highest category, and reached the cup final, where he lost to our minister. The confrontation will be between Bilbao and the Swiss On the seventeenth day in the Kepunepark in Sankt Gallen, A stadium with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

Athletic’s second competitor. Match to be played on Tuesday 20 July at Stadion Shutzenwiese From the city of Winterthur, which is about 60 kilometers from Sankt Gallen and just over 20 kilometers from Zurich. Dynamo Kiev , the league and cup champion in Ukraine last year, will beFrom the city of Winterthur, which is about 60 kilometers from Sankt Gallen and just over 20 kilometers from Zurich.

To finish on the same day as return to Bilbao, On July 24, the Lions will face Borussia Dortmund , which will undoubtedly be the biggest pre-season contender, at least from the games that have been closed so far. The appointment against the German Cup champions, who has stars such as Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Mats Hummels or Jadon Sancho in his ranks, will be a great test to gauge the state of Athletic after two long weeks of training. The match, like the match against St. Gallen, will take place in Kipponpark. A week later, as the club officially announced a few days ago, the Rojiblanco team will travel to Berlin to face Union Berlin. Those are the four friendlies known so far.

