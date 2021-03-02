When will Riverdale season 5 be released on Netflix?

As of yesterday, Monday March 1, Season 4 of Riverdale has arrived on Netflix, but Season 5 will be available on Premium Stories starting March 4. How long will we wait to see Season 5 also arrive on Netflix?

Council of State The official release date could not be knownHowever, given the release times of previous seasons, we can make assumptions. It may be the most obvious March 2022In fact, before hitting Netflix, Riverdale 5 must end its broadcast on Premium Stories and then hit Infinity and Prime Video towards February 2022. Only after these steps, you will then be able to access Netflix, and generally this happens after a month of the aforementioned services (as it also happened with Season 4).

Riverdale Season 5 witness the participation of beloved heroes First year as a student at Riverdale High. After graduating from high school, they each take different paths giving us wonderful emotional moments and even bittersweet moments. They aren’t spoilers because everything has already been revealed for the sake of the plot: Archie will leave for war, while Jughead will dedicate himself to his career as a writer. Betty who will join the FBI and Veronica who will marry instead will change her life as well. So everyone will grapple with their own lives, at least until a disturbing new mystery meets them in the Old Town.

There is still a cast KJ Oppa Like Archie Andrews, Lily Reinhart Again at that from the adorable Betty Cooper e Camila Mendes By her friend Veronica Lodge. Beside them Cole Sprouse Back as Archie’s best friend, Jughead Jones, Madeleine Petsch In those of Cheryl Blossom e Mark Consuelos As Veronica Hiram Lodge’s father. They complete the main cast Casey Cote Like Kevin Keeler, Charles Milton In that of Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan As Tony Topaz E. Your mom’s girl From Betty’s mother’s side. He finally joins the cast in the fifth season Irene Westbrook In the role of Tabitha Tate e Drew Ray Tanner As a new member of Serpents Fangs Fogarty.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Riverdale will be taking a long hiatus from the screens while he was the creator of the show Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa She revealed that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover is still possible.