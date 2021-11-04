When will local content translation and trainers come? ›Ifun.de

Sports video service Apple Fitness + Available in the US since December 2020 – since Late Wednesday evening German users now also have the opportunity to try out the streaming service. What remains a mystery to many users: why didn’t Apple use the last year to produce synchronous local tracks?

There are no German coaches and no German accent

True, all the videos available on Apple Fitness + for the beginning of Germany now also have subtitles in German, which users can read when doing sweaty workouts at the same time, which are accompanied not only by constant changes of position, but often with Longer periods in a lying down position without a strong knowledge of English, however, this is a challenge.

After initially avoiding Germany at the start of Apple Fitness +, many users still assume that Cupertino will lure important regions such as China, DACH or French-speaking countries with local trainers for a €10 subscription, so they need more time for local production After launch in the United States.

Apple “open” to domestic production

As is known, this was not the case. According to Apple, translation should suffice for now. However, the company does not rule out the possibility of producing local content for Apple Fitness + in the long run. At least that’s how the words of Jay Blahnik, who is in charge of Apple’s fitness area as the top manager, might be interpreted.

in an interview With the Brazilian daily O Globo Blahnik pointedApple is open to investing in content with local trainers in the local language. According to Blahnik, Apple is open to the possibility of moving forward with production wherever Apple Fitness+ is also offered.

However, for now, new content will continue to be offered in English. Conversations with users showed that the original soundtrack tones are more important to them than the local subtitles.