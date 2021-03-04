WhatsApp Web now allows you to make calls and video calls from a computer

A complete surprise. Whatsapp WebThe computer version of the popular instant messaging platform gets updated with two long-awaited features for the users. It is already possible Calls and video calls from a computer Through the service with another contact, regardless of where you are in the world or the device you are using.

You know, for a long time, The WhatsApp Users are allowed to perform Calls and video calls To your contacts only through a mobile device, be it an Android phone or an iPhone, but with the recent update, laptops or desktop computers have been added.

The company says that as of Thursday, March 4, 2021, everyone in the world will have access to this important function that will facilitate working with colleagues and seeing family members on the computer screen to provide greater freedom in communication time.

Likewise, the company guarantees this Calls and video calls That is carried out through Whatsapp Web It will be completely secure as on its smartphone version, as it will be end-to-end encrypted so that people who are not participating in the virtual meeting can access their content.

How will WhatsApp Web calls and video calls work?

In order to improve these functions of the messaging platform, the company comments Calls and video calls It can be directed both vertically and horizontally; In addition, a separate window will appear that can adjust its size on your computer screen, and that the user will always appear in the foreground, so that you do not lose sight of the video call in your browser or between the tabs that you opened at that moment.

Whatsapp Web It will first launch one-on-one connectivity feature to provide a high-quality and reliable Internet user experience. However, they mentioned that the platform will soon receive a choice Calls and video calls Set via computer.

It is important to emphasize that this is Calls and video calls It will be available for both Whatsapp Web On Windows with on Mac (Download either version here).

