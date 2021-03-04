WhatsApp Web now allows you to make calls and video calls from a computer

A complete surprise. Whatsapp WebThe computer version of the popular instant messaging platform gets updated with two long-awaited features for the users. It is already possible Calls and video calls from a computer Through the service with another contact, regardless of where you are in the world or the device you are using.

