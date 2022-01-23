Lenovo ThinkBook with Windows 11 Now Available.

Lenovo ThinkBook An excellent laptop with a smart operating system like Windows 11, which is designed to meet the needs of users of modern devices in Thailand. So that people can push the boundaries of using technology smarter.

Windows 11 operating system provides the best work and entertainment experience. It’s also easy to schedule meetings with Microsoft Teams. Enjoy clearer video meetings. Noise canceling with artificial intelligence system, worry-free with high security system.

Lenovo Introducing the latest ThinkBook 15P Gen 2 ITH. It features a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core H Series mobile processor with optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3050 or GTX 1650 graphics, support for dual SSD storage, up to 32GB DDR4, and a Full HD webcam. Enjoy HARMAN Speakers with Dolby Audio for clear, resonant sound and a rich user experience with a 15.6-inch UHD IPS display with up to 600 nits brightness for outdoor use.

With X-Rite Pantone’s ability to match color value. The sharper ThinkBook products are upgraded with new smart features like AI Meeting Manager, an added feature to help with language translation. Take notes during meetings and many more and features Lenovo Glance by Mirametrix, user eye detection function. When the screen is off or the camera can’t capture the status the screen will be dimmed automatically to prevent hacking from intruders.

Windows 11’s smart features have been adapted to be versatile and fit for the age of technology. Featuring its smart functions like DXR (DirectX Raytracing), it enables imaginations to create unparalleled masterpieces. Image rendering is clearer than ever, with AutoHDR giving your images a realistic level of transparency and color gradation. And upgrade the user interface (UI) functionality to come in more efficient use with shortcut icons. Increased flexibility and flexibility in the age of technology.

Thinkbook laptops running Windows 11 are available in the following versions:

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 starting at 33,900 baht

ThinkBook 14s Gen 2 prices start at 35,900 baht.

ThinkBook 15p Gen 2 ITH Starting at 39,900 baht

ThinkBook 15p IMH, starting at 38,900 baht

ThinkBook 14 and 15 Gen 3 i starting at 21900 baht

ThinkBook 14 and 15 Gen 3 AMD starting at 20900 baht

More information at www.facebook.com/LenovoTH or www.lenovo.com/th/th