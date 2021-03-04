Alec Baldwin disrupts Twitter: USA is a “tense” place

Angels –

American actor Alec Baldwin has withdrawn from Twitter and criticized the current mood in the United States.

“I deactivated my Twitter account today,” said the 62-year-old on Wednesday (local time) in a video on Instagram – he says he wants to remain active on this platform. The reason for his withdrawal from Twitter was reactions to a tweet.

Of course, the actor criticized you, you couldn’t be sarcastic on Twitter, and you couldn’t be sarcastic in the US. “Because the United States is a tense, tense place and such an uncomfortable place.” He feels Twitter is where “all the assholes in the US and beyond” go. He himself only used Twitter as a news aggregator.

In his highly criticized tweet, Baldwin said he made a comment about the “changing tone” of a colleague of his acting. A few months ago, there was a discussion online about the fact that Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin sometimes spoke with a Spanish accent and sometimes without it in interviews. The 37-year-old had to defend herself against his Hispanic fraud accusation.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210304-99-683920 / 3 (dpa)