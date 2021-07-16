WhatsApp: The application is studying a feature that allows messaging without phones

picture released, Reuters

whatsapp app test Property A new feature that allows users to exchange messages, From without using their phones.

Currently, the use of the application is linked to mobile phones, even when used on other devices such as computers.

But the new feature will allow users to send and receive messages “even if the phone battery is completely drained.”

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, said in a statement that the new feature will allow up to 4 different devices, such as computers or tablets, to be linked to receive and send messages at the same time.

