WhatsApp is trying to emulate Telegram: the next big change in the app

WhatsApp instant messaging app working Many new features Coming soon, including a new function called “Communities”, posted today (Friday) on the WABetaInfo website. The functionality is still in the development stages, but it is expected to be available for both Android and iOS, when no specific date has been set.

What happened? Although the name could raise a variety of possibilities, according to the report, it is an “expansion of powers” for WhatsApp group administrators (admins) who will have broader control over groups and even be able to create groups within the community, with improved administrative tools so that It can function optimally.

New WhatsApp feature (Image: screenshot from Wabetainfo)

As you can see in the screenshots, it will be possible to create a kind of “community chat”, reminiscent of the existing group chat, but it looks like a kind of hybrid between it and a social network. The icon has also been changed a bit.

The functionality is expected to allow admins to send messages in a group chat and will be able to group subgroups associated with that group. For example, degree students who open a joint group will be considered a ‘community’, and each separate educational class will be a group belonging to the same community. The community will offer various tools to its admins, but since this is still in the development stage, the advanced tools are not yet known.

New WhatsApp feature (Image: screenshot from Wabetainfo)

This week we reported a new improvement that will be implemented from the moment the next update comes out (on Android devices first): it will not only connect to the messaging network through the mobile phone where the app is installed, it will still be connected to WhatsApp via PC or QR tablet. Meaning: It will be possible to browse WhatsApp without internet on the phone.