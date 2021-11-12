Four wins, but only two Schalke players on the field

Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke’s Darko Churlinov can dream of the 2022 World Cup after winning 5-0 in Armenia with North Macedonia. A decision on Sunday’s play-off.

First balance during the break in 2. German Football League It can be seen for the national team of Schalke 04. However, only two Royal Blue professionals actively assisted in the four victories: Darko Chorlinov And Yaroslav Mikhailov.

What a success! Darko Chorlinov, who played from minute one to minute 77, North Macedonia beat Armenia 5-0 and jumped to second place in Group J of World Cup qualifiers behind Germany, play-off position – also because Romania only managed one goal. 0-0 win over Iceland. The decision will be made on Sunday (6 pm), when North Macedonia meets Iceland in Skopje and can defend a one-point lead over Romania (in Liechtenstein) with a win.

Playing for 90 minutes, Yaroslav Mikhailov and the Russian U-19 started the European Championship qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over hosts Greece. In the other two matches, Schalke and his teammates will meet Germany on Saturday and the Faroe Islands on Tuesday. The duel between these two teams won the DFB selection 4:1 in parallel with the opening success of the Russians.

Ko Itakura and Muhammed Aydin can sit on the bench

The important 1-0 success of the Japanese national team in the World Cup qualifiers in Vietnam saw only Ko Itakura of Schalke 04 from the bench. He was still somewhat happy that thanks to the trio in Hanoi, the Japanese increased their points tally to nine points halfway through matches and reached third place in Group B.





Only the first place holder buys a World Cup ticket, and the third has a playoff duel. Japan’s next opponent is Oman on Tuesday. First in the table is Saudi Arabia with 13 points, followed by Australia with 10 points.





Mehmet Can Aydin also saw a win from the bench. In Clairefontein, the German national under-20 team won 3-2 (1-1) against its host France. Coach Christian Warrens’ team will continue on Monday in Portugal. (WL)





