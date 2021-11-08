WhatsApp from Meta | What are the changes in the application | Smartphone | APK | metaverse | Facebook | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

a few days ago The WhatsApp Not only did his name change to WhatsApp from Meta , which is the name that Mark Zuckerberg gave to all his brands with the aim of enabling them all to operate within the same ecosystem that he called metaverso , but also diversified some of the functions that few noticed.

change logo

in the new WhatsApp from Meta We note, as the first change, the name. Before, the word Facebook used to appear on the main screen, so now it is decided to choose MetaMark Zuckerberg, the new company that aims to integrate all applications such as Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Oculus, which also changed the name.

One of the most striking changes is the name change. It is no longer called WhatsApp from Facebook, but WhatsApp from Meta. (Photo: mag)

dark mode

WhatsApp announced a few months ago that it will be developing a new dark mode and we can now see it avatar. This will be especially noticeable in the floating bubbles when sending a message. The green is no longer as intense as before, but the gradient is more like gray.

Messages that disappear within 24 hours

Messages that disappear within 24 hours are now available to those who have downloaded WhatsApp beta on their devices. With it you can chat and in a whole day your messages will disappear without leaving any trace at all. This also includes multimedia content.

