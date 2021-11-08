Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup without Ashleigh Barty – Athletic Mix

Vienna – Tue Oct 5, 2021 at 11:41 am
Australia will have to dispense with Ashleigh Barty in the final tournament of the Billie Jean King (formerly FA Cup).
The world number one has canceled the first week of November in Prague after the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells did not start without giving a reason. Australia faces Belarus and Belgium in the group stage.
Barty has not played since her third round at the US Open (September 5). She’s also a qualifier for the WTA Finals in Guadalajara in November, but there, too, she’s off to a choppy start. It is very likely that she will end her season prematurely, because her coach Craig Tyzer recently said that Barty is “physically and mentally exhausted”.
The Wimbledon winner led Australia to the final of the 2019 women’s team competition, which was still being held at the time as the Fed Cup. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, then renamed in honor of tennis pioneer King. Australia has won this traditional competition seven times, most recently in 1971.
Textquelle: APA ©
