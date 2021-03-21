What you’ll see this weekend (March 20-21) on TV, according to Matteo Vecino

What you’ll see on TV this weekend: Column TPI

Also this week, Netflix isn’t showing worthy releases. The program appears to be manipulating political validity in a way that may be extremely unfair. It’s a strange phenomenon, now that in places of power on platforms, from the United States to Italy, there are finally women, the courage to take risks in powerful actions seems to be lost. Netflix’s Italian division has, since its inception, produced no work of true quality or freedom of expression. The American department alternates masterpieces such as Unpolished gems (rough diamond) For low-grade disasters. We’re far from the mediocre quality of our first Netflix experience, which started with a bang with the movie Monsters without a nation, What advice is, still in the catalog, and Card HouseS, in addition to ‘acquisitions’ Very grotesque H Black mirrorWhich is considered to this day the true and wonderful jewel of the history of television in terms of the series, surrounded by a distance, Ozark And a few others.

I want to tell you about a strange coincidence that we see Netflix and the heroes of Amazon Prime in a kind of “industrial espionage” that abstains from intellectual property. Both systems were recently released by image manufacturers: Twin Souls (Amazon Prime Video) H The One (Netflix). The two series are based on an original idea, which is the idea of ​​the episode DJ hangedSeason 4, episode 4 of the series Black mirror.

Let’s examine the field right away. Hang The DJ puts the two series in his pocket with just one episode. In addition to being original, the Black Mirror episode contains something that hasn’t been well executed: genius. Charlie BrookerThe author of “Black Mirror” is a genius. Always enter this magic comma. His followers simply don’t.





The idea behind all of this is an algorithm, or a combination of genetic analysis of DNA, pheromones and hormones, that is able to predict who our soulmate will be. After all, they say, right? “A question of chemistry.” Sometimes we meet someone with whom we seem to have already seen, with whom we immediately enter into a co-existence. How many times have we met a stranger or stranger on the street and felt a very strong attraction, and after a few seconds, like a leash dog, we go on with our lives? This, technically, is “tying” both threads. They both start from English and in Soulmates The creators were part of the Black Mirror team. The UK connotation, let’s face it, makes both producers a bit of “British drama,” even though Soulmates, Amazon, has a higher budget than I’ve seen, plus the color shot in London doesn’t have it. He has always liked to photograph in the UK, along with this unusual ‘sadness’ due to a certain set of representations, climatic conditions and reflections in London’s architecture. At the same time, we are always happy to travel, albeit for rational reasons, during these troubled times for our community. Soulmates “Anthology”, like the Black Mirror, each episode with new actors and a new story, the only Like all consumer and entertainment products, it is a story that ultimately ends in a thriller. If I have to give you some advice, I’ll go over to The One. It is more acceptable, albeit less reliable. Plots are roughly copied – once you give us a soulmate compatibility test result, what do you do with your partner? It’s a bit like what happens in life. Once we find someone better to accompany us, what do we do? Either way, both can be forgotten.

It is now also a war between Amazon and Netflix over content. Amazon catalog, which has always been “hot”, is expanding a lot. In the Amazon catalog there are some “bombs” from the history of cinema: from Back to the futureOne of the greatest scenes ever written 1917And many other masterpieces like The untouchedAnd the The GodfatherAnd the dirty danceAnd the John F. KennedyAnd the FreedomMany masterpieces from the heyday of American cinema in the eighties. In this series, I recommend two amazon shaft Wonderful Mrs. MaiselAnd the the guysSeparate but solid, Jack Ryan.

For fans of composed cinema, another way to define “good movie”, I recommend this week on amazon NebraskaOscar for Best H. ChildhoodNumerous Oscars and many Golden Globes for an innovative and moving movie, even if it is of a huge length, but that was the challenge. On the theme of the 80s, you’ll find it at Star and Disney + The final confrontation of the aliensBy James Cameron. An action movie that still retains extraordinary vibes after thirty-five years, especially when viewed in HD with new technologies. Adults will remember some lines in the history of cinema that talked about prominent personalities who entered the history of cinema through the truth, and cited the names of those who grew up in those years by all the names, from “Ripley” (Sigourney Weaver), To “Vasquez”, “bishop”, etc. The Aliens is the story of a group of Marines trapped in a space base full of aliens, and they were filmed from above for a very talented director who wanted to win the challenge of making a better movie than Ridley Scott: “Maybe sir, in the moment he was not present in the recent events … but … we were kicked out. To Pal ** !! or “Get out of the damned walls!” Or again: “I say go, nuclear weapons are the only security. Other times, other directors, other films, another unforgettable world, the realm of real cinema.

Of course, you can skip and play any Italian movie or series in any catalog. Good vision!

Read all articles from director Matteo Vecino on TPI