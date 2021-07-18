What it is and how to avoid information theft through phishing, phishing, phishing and phishing

Mexico City (proces.com.mx). National Institute for Transparency and Access to Information and Protection of Personal Datain artificial intelligence), warning that phishing, forgery, phishing and phishing are the four practices most used by cybercriminals to illegally obtain personal data and commit fraud or scams in the digital environment

For this reason, he issued a series of recommendations to prevent people from becoming victims of these types of digital fraud.

She noted that in all cases, cybercriminals deceive users into obtaining their confidential data, through fake websites, emails, text messages or calls.

Phishing consists of usurping the identity of a company or government organization. Emails are sent to the victim with a link to a page that looks legitimate, but is in fact a duplicate, where they ask for personal data and then commit fraud.

Two different types of phishing are phishing and phishing.

In the first case, fraudulent SMS messages are used to obtain personal data of the victim, and in the second case, phone calls or voice messages.

In contrast, website spoofing is the practice of impersonating a website’s domain. In this case, the user is directed to a fake site, with an appearance practically similar to that of his interest to access, on which confidential information of the victim is captured.

Inai’s recommendations

For people to take extreme precautions in taking care of their confidential information and avoid becoming victims of one or more of these types of fraud, INAI makes the following recommendations:

Do not access links or links in emails or text messages that come from an unknown sender.

Close any pop-up that can be opened while browsing and check that the address of the bank portal or site where the purchase is required and enter the bank data, begins with the closed lock code and with https, since the “s” indicates that the data entered will be sent in encrypted form.

Avoid using public computers to access personal information and perform online banking transactions; If necessary, remember to clear the history when browsing is complete.

No reason to provide personal banking information via email, message or call.

Do not click on hyperlinks where you are asked to update your bank details.

If you receive an e-mail notification that the account has been blocked, report this situation to the bank through the telephone service line and not through the phones received in the said notification. If there is still doubt about the mail, call or go to the bank and check the facts.

Avoid responding to text messages that ask to visit a website or call a phone number to resolve financial issues.

Never reveal your credit card number or security code in response to a call, message, or email.

Be suspicious of calls from unknown or suspicious numbers; Choose at all times the “Do not remember” passwords option, which usually appears in the browser’s pop-up window.

Change passwords and access codes regularly. A strong password must contain more than six characters, combine uppercase and lowercase letters, and different signs.

Inai indicates that any improper use of personal data may be reported to the Institute; For guidance and advice, people can call INAI 800835 4324.