Beautiful Pichai from Google forgot to turn on the microphone in a video call; Then what happened… – Lamentations News | Google CEO Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute his microphone in a video call with Kermit The Frog

New Delhi: It has become a trend to not mute the microphone. People don’t do this on purpose, but this inadvertent mistake can be costly. As soon as the girl forgot to mute the microphone, someone began to gossip in the office. Many were judged for not muting the microphone. Whatever you don’t want to happen, it just happened. Why don’t you mute the microphone? In the online meeting, the stories that happened without the microphone muted were well discussed on social media.

Something similar happened with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Although beautiful Pichai The Google Be the CEO, but they’re like all of us. Jamil Pichai forgot to mute his microphone during a virtual video call meeting. Pichai posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday. Tells a funny story with Kermit the Frog. Pichai interacts with the famous doll character. Kermit is designed for young children as Sesame Street and is often seen on American TV. Kermit had a discussion with Sundar Pichai for 2 minutes and 19 seconds.

At the beginning of the video, Kermit greets Sundar and says: Hello Sundar. Pichai answered him as well. But there was no sound from Sundar Pichai. “Well, I think your mic is muffled,” Kermit warned. “Wow, I can’t believe I’m talking to Google CEOs, and they’re silent,” Mobbett said.

When he saw Kermit’s hint, he smiled, Sundar made a technical correction and said to Mipat, “I’m sorry, I’ve been silent.” I’ve done this many times this year. I’m a big fan of you and the puppets. Kermit is also a Google fan. Using the same platform, I was able to find more than 8000 species of frogs on the planet. Sundar spoke to Kermit about the Dear Earth event on Youtube. He described it as an epic global celebration of our planet. The effects of climate change must be mitigated. An event was shown on October 24th. That was an hour and 43 minutes. The event featured musicians, activists, creators and celebrities.

