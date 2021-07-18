Floods after heavy rain in East Germany and Bavaria | abroad

In Saxony there are floods in Saxon Switzerland, a popular mountainous tourist area near Dresden. The local authorities announced on Saturday evening that many places are no longer accessible: Neustadt, Sibnitz, Bad Schandau, Reinhardsdorf Schwena and Gorech were particularly hard hit. Residents are advised to avoid basements, underground garages, and the metro. The railway line between Bad Schandau and Czech De Tsjechischein was closed. “The situation is tense, but it is manageable,” the state Interior Ministry’s crisis center said.

Alert level 4 has been exceeded on the Polenz River near Neustadt, says the state’s flood control center. The Kernitz, Spenitz, and Lachbach rivers are experiencing a “sharp rise”. “Severe flooding is expected,” a government agency said Saturday evening. Since Saturday afternoon, aid workers have had to go out more than 250 times.

Landslides and flooded streets

Oberbayern was also hit hard. Evacuated homes, landslides, flooded streets and submerged basements have occurred since Saturday night. The fire brigade is busy. The situation is “tragic,” according to the emergency services in the region around Tronstein.

The southernmost cities of Berchtesgaden and Bischofsuisen, near the border with Austria, were hit particularly hard. Water flows from the mountains and the water level rises sharply at apogee. Some homes have been evacuated. Residents are advised to leave the cellars and not go out into the streets. Several smaller highways were inundated or closed due to landslides.