What is Brighton Channel v Liverpool? Launch time, TV & Live Details

Could Liverpool’s injury crisis start?

After beating Leicester 3-0 last weekend, Jürgen Klopp’s side lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta in the midweek Champions League match.

The Premier League champions are still without a number of key players – including Trent Alexander Arnold, Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk – and the coach Klopp has been a vocal critic of the busy schedule.

The Reds coach is demanding the reinstatement of five substitutes, and is frustrated by having to sign a team less than 72 hours after they were defeated in the Champions League.

Liverpool go to their weekend level with points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table, and their win tonight will put pressure on Jose Mourinho’s men who travel to Chelsea – just two points behind – on Sunday.

Striker Diogo Jota has arrived on Earth since his summer arrival from Wolverhampton, with eight goals in all competitions, and last weekend became the first man in Liverpool’s history to score in the first four matches at home in the league.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool?



Image credit: Getty Images



Liverpool’s trip to East Sussex is the first Premier League game to be played on Saturday, starting at 12.15 pm.

Shortly after the match ends in Brighton, Manchester City will seek to finally exit the lower half of the table when they face Burnley at 3pm.

Everton, Liverpool’s neighbors on Merseyside, host Leeds at 5.15 pm, while it’s an unbeaten battle at 8pm when West Promicino hosts Sheffield United.

Brighton Channel vs Liverpool Live Broadcast



Image credit: Getty Images



Saturday’s first match in the Premier League will be on BT Sport.

BT Sport 1 will show the game from; Its coverage starts at 11:30 am, and it will be followed directly after by Manchester City vs Burnley.

Fans with subscriptions can stream the game via the BT Sport app.

Sky Sports will broadcast the last two matches on Saturday.

Disagreement between Brighton and Liverpool



Image credit: Getty Images



Jürgen Klopp’s men are nervous. The Reds coach was moaning at around 12:30 p.m., especially on overseas assignments after mid-Champions League – that’s another thing he has to complain about.

Liverpool have won only one of four Premier League matches in their travels, losing 7-2 at Aston Villa – and yet to score after the 73rd minute in all of those matches. They also scored the final goal of the match in only one of the four goals.

Meanwhile, Brighton scored a win over Aston Villa the last time their stats indicated it was coming.

They sit in the top half of the Premier League for metrics such as shots (112-8), touches (6106-10), passes (4492-10), wooden strikes (six-second place), and big missed chances (ten-sixth).

While still looking for their first home win this season (D2, L2), they dominated possession, goal-scoring attempts and corner kicks in three of those four matches.

Up upset home win at 17/4? Brighton has conceded three or more goals in five of their last eight matches at home, and so has Liverpool 8/13 To recover from Wednesday’s disappointment.

Possibilities are provided by thepools.com and are subject to change.