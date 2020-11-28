Joe Biden wins votes in Donald Trump’s ordered recount

58 mins ago Dwayne Menzie
Joe Biden wins votes in Donald Trump's ordered recount

The recount in Wisconsin’s largest county called for by Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden taking the votes.

After a recount in Milwaukee County, Biden achieved a net gain of 132 votes out of nearly 460,000 votes. Overall, Biden received 257 votes to Trump’s 125.

Trump’s campaign has called for a recount in two of Wisconsin’s most populous and democratic counties, after Wisconsin lost to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The two accounts will cost Trump’s campaign $ 3 million. Dane County is expected to finish the recount on Sunday.

Overall, Biden won the US presidential election on November 3 with 306 Electoral College votes – far more than the 270 votes needed to win – compared to 232. Biden also leads more than 6 million in the popular vote count.

After the recount is over, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said: “The recount illustrates what we already know: Milwaukee County elections are fair, transparent, accurate, and secure.”

The Trump campaign is still expected to pose a legal challenge to the overall score in Wisconsin, but time is running out. The state is due to ratify its presidential results on Tuesday.

READ  Australian police have found a 14-year-old boy who went missing for 2 days on a mountain

More Stories

Coronavirus Live News: Social gathering banned in Los Angeles County as Victoria breaks exclusion standard | world News

9 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

US Election: Trump’s attempt to block the testimony of the Palestinian Authority results

17 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

The Ethiopian Prime Minister rejects dialogue in a meeting with the envoys of the African Union

1 day ago Dwayne Menzie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Jurgen Klopp joins Liverpool defender after choosing Nat Phillips over Joel Matip

12 mins ago Dawn Davis

Coronavirus: A new list reveals who will get the vaccine first

33 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Glenn Close claims that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar win didn’t make any sense

34 mins ago Neville Carr

Scientists are proposing a new periodic table, which is flight

35 mins ago Marsh Tyler

Michael Atherton hailed the English duo after South Africa won their first T20

37 mins ago Marsh Tyler