Joe Biden wins votes in Donald Trump’s ordered recount

The recount in Wisconsin’s largest county called for by Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden taking the votes.

After a recount in Milwaukee County, Biden achieved a net gain of 132 votes out of nearly 460,000 votes. Overall, Biden received 257 votes to Trump’s 125.

Trump’s campaign has called for a recount in two of Wisconsin’s most populous and democratic counties, after Wisconsin lost to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

The two accounts will cost Trump’s campaign $ 3 million. Dane County is expected to finish the recount on Sunday.

Overall, Biden won the US presidential election on November 3 with 306 Electoral College votes – far more than the 270 votes needed to win – compared to 232. Biden also leads more than 6 million in the popular vote count.

After the recount is over, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said: “The recount illustrates what we already know: Milwaukee County elections are fair, transparent, accurate, and secure.”

The Trump campaign is still expected to pose a legal challenge to the overall score in Wisconsin, but time is running out. The state is due to ratify its presidential results on Tuesday.