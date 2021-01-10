What do you know about “Night Stalker”, a new documentary series on Netflix

It tells about the investigations that led to the arrest of serial killer Richard Ramirez

Starting January 13, it will be available in the broadcast giant’s catalog Night Stalker: Cacia is a United Nations serial killer. The four episodes tell the compelling real story of Richard RamirezOne of America’s most notorious serial killers, who was tracked down and eventually brought to justice.

Told through heartbreaking interviews, compelling archive footage and stunning original photos, this four-part series is a faithful tale of the iconic and terrifying true story set in Los Angeles, and reconstructs a picture of a life torn apart by horror, in the period when anyone could be The Night Stalker’s Next Victim.

the story

In the blistering summer of 1985, Los Angeles was in the midst of an unprecedented heat wave and endured a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed unrelated. The victims are men, women, and children between the ages of six and 82 from different neighborhoods, ethnicities, and socioeconomic levels. In the history of crime, such a series of heinous crimes has not been attributed to a single murderer.

A young detective named Jill Carrillo of the Los Angeles County Police Department, and legendary Detective Frank Salerno are fighting the clock to stop this nocturnal beast. As relentless detectives try to solve the case with hot media in their wake, California is in a state of panic.

Richard Ramirez

Ramirez was an active American serial killer from 1984 to 1985 in the Greater Los Angeles area (and later in San Francisco; he was responsible for at least 14 violent murders using rifles, knives, hammers, and irons. He was also known as “The Walk-In Killer” and “The Valley Intruder” is by virtue of the nature of his crimes, which often consist of storming the homes of his victims to kill them.

As a trailer for Night stalkerRamirez’s crimes appeared indiscriminate – “there was no pattern” and “anyone could be a victim.” His trademark was engraving sticks on his victims.

It ended up being the most expensive trial in California history until the OJ Simpson 1994 trial. He was sentenced to death in the gas chamber. An appeal was rejected in 2006 and he eventually died of health complications in 2013.