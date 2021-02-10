Al Ahly vs Palmeiras live broadcast online; USA: Predictions, how and when to watch the Club World Cup | Via Fox Sports Live | FOX Sports Online | United States of America | MX | United State

We have a game! Al Ahly against Palm trees Live on the Internet Collide for third in clubs World Cup. Although this is not a meeting many expect, we know you will not miss it. So that you can follow all the details, we leave you here the expectations, how and at what time you can see the accident through United State.

The last hero of Libertadores Cup 2020 Can not be with Tigers In the semifinals that were played a few days ago and now he will have to settle for third place in the competition so that he does not return to South America With completely empty hands. Fact: Since 2012, when Corinthians defeated England’s Chelsea in the final, no other club in South America has officially declared themselves the best team in the world.

At any time Al-Ahly plays against Palmeiras in America?

dayThursday 11 February

hour: 10:00 hs (ET) / 07:00 hs (PT) / 09:00 hs (México)

Place: Estadio Qatar Foundation

Where to watch Al Ahly vs Palmeiras in the United States

If you find yourself in United State You can enjoy watching the Al-Ahly Palmeiras match live through the signals: FOX Sports 2 y FOX Deportes. On the other hand, if you are in Mexico, you can follow the broadcast by live signal: SKY HD and in Bolavip, where you will find minute by minute and all the match details.

History of the Al-Ahly match, Palmeiras

The match between Al Ahly vs Palmeiras The date will be set in clubs World CupIt will be the first time that both teams have seen each other in a continental tournament of this size. Pay attention to the numbers that will leave us this match!

Time by country Al Ahly vs Palmeiras

Spain: 7:00 pm

Argentina 12:00 noon

Chile 12:00 AM

Uruguay: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 10:00

Bolivia: 10:00

Colombia: 10:00 pm

Ecuador: 10:00

Peru: 10:00 hours

Predictions and expectations for the Al-Ahly match against Palmeiras

For this opportunity, fight for third place in clubs World Cup According to FanDuel, the following charges. Al-Ahly have +410 chances to win, draw +280, and win Palmeiras -170.

FANDUEL Al Ahly +410 Necktie +280 Palm trees -170