What are the requirements for a football scholarship in the USA?

What are the requirements for a football scholarship in the USA?
Lukas Große-Puppendahl received his BA from Davis & Elkins College, where he also played football. He is now in the middle of his master’s degree at Carson Newman University, where he works as an assistant coach for the soccer team. © Private

Combine study with soccer and abroad too: Many soccer players dream of a college scholarship in the United States. The Soccerships founder explains what it takes.

Many dream of going to the United States as a soccer player. Combined with certification, young talents are attracted to colleges and universities in the United States to advance their careers as players on university teams. But what should I bring with me as a player for the scholarship dream to come true?

Do you already have access to the data or are you reading our ePaper?
Open an account now!

Don’t have a HEA+ account yet?

Register for free and without obligation and you will be able to access all the additional content.

Register here!

All fields marked with * are mandatory.

More information about data processing can be found here.

See also  Athletics: America's Dream: Top Athletes Turn US Coaches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *