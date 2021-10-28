A linguist from the University of Queensland named Rhodes Scholar 2022 from Queensland

Tahlia Smith, a University of Queensland graduate, will travel to Oxford after being named a Rhodes scholar from Queensland in 2022.

Ms. Smith, who graduated from the University of Queensland in 2019 with a BA in International Studies and a Diploma in Languages, is currently working as a Global Consultant for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

“As a civil servant during the global pandemic, I recognize the critical importance of effective public order and strong international cooperation in times of uncertainty,” Ms Smith said.

Ms. Smith plans to pursue a Master’s degree in Diplomatic Studies at Oxford University, followed by a Master’s degree in Public Policy.

It is currently helping Australian exporters to diversify their markets in the wake of the recent trade tensions.

She has also worked for the French Ministry of Education, the Ecuadorean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian Ministry of Justice.

“I am particularly interested in the Diplomatic Studies course, as I look forward to working under the course director, Dr. Yolanda Spies, a professional diplomat and conflict resolution researcher, to learn more about international politics.

“I am interested in the MA in Public Policy because I have been impressed by its impact on other Australian officials who have used this course’s interdisciplinary learning experience to discover how behavioral information can influence foreign policy.

“My aim is to use the academic and professional skills gained in this course to address Australia’s complex public policy challenges, particularly those arising from the global health crisis and regional political tensions.”

During her stay at the University of Queensland, she has received numerous undergraduate awards for scientific excellence as well as numerous fellowships and grants for national and international training.

Ms. Smith is a polyglot and uses her skills as a translator and volunteer translator.

She is an active member of Public Service Diversity Networks, seeking to identify challenges faced by employees from different cultures and to develop strategies to address those challenges.

Much of her success is attributed to the global “life-changing” experiences she has benefited from at the University of Queensland.

Ms. Smith has held leadership positions in a variety of international student and non-profit organizations.

She is also a co-author of publications on topics such as the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and cross-border cooperation to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Ms. Smith also runs marathons and is an ardent cyclist and social athlete.

She performs salsa, bachata and other traditional South American dances at community events.

The Queensland Rhodes Scholarships are postgraduate scholarships started in 1903 by the late Cecil John Rhodes.

Reported qualities of Rhodes Scholarship applicants include: academic and intellectual excellence, character integrity, respect for others, and leadership skills.

More than 500 Australian Fellows have been selected from Rhodes Sponsors since the program began.

Over 100 scholars are visited every year from countries such as Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, the Caribbean, Kenya, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa (including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Swaziland), the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Rhodes Scholarship covers all university and college fees, a personal allowance, and a round-trip airfare.

