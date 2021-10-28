Redmi has caused a stir! These amazing smartphones are equipped with a 108MP primary camera!

Ahmednagar Live24 TFirst, October 27, 2021:- Redmi will launch its mid-range smartphone series Redmi Note 11 on October 28. There are only a few days left for the launch of this smartphone series.

Three smartphones from Xiaomi’s upcoming Redmi Note 11 series will be launched – Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro plus.

Talking about the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus smartphone is said to come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and 120W fast charging. In addition, Redmi confirmed that the Pro version will come with a 108MP front camera. .

Redmi Note 11 Pro/Pro Plus will have a 108MP primary camera available:- The teaser poster for the Redmi Note 11 Pro variant shows that this smartphone will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera sensor.

The Xiaomi camera setup of this phone will also have both ultra-wide lenses and telephoto camera lenses. Regarding the upcoming Xiaomi Red Note 11 Pro and Red Note 11 Pro Plus smartphones, this phone is said to have a 108MP Samsung HM1 sensor.

Redmi Note 11 series:- According to the leaked report, the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core chipset.

The news about the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus smartphone is that it will be presented with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset.

In addition, the standard smartphone Redmi Note 11 will be launched with MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 chipset. In addition, the Redmi Note 11 Pro variant will be offered with a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 120Hz IPS LCD panel.

Additionally, the upcoming Redmi Note 11 range is rumored to be offered in three smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.