Pre-order the highlight of the great outdoor sports – MANN.TV

Pre-order the highlight of the great outdoor sports – MANN.TV

Riders Republic: Pre-Order for the Biggest Outdoor Sports Highlights – On September 2, 2021 all adrenaline enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the big world of sports at “Riders Republic”. Finally, the game offers a new multiplayer arena for outdoor sports – on PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox family of devices, Stadia and PC.

Riders Republic paves the way for you to compete with friends. In an open world where you can relax on a mountain bike, on skis, or on a snowboard, in a wingtip or a rocket suit. But it is also possible to explore the vast expanses on your own, where it is also possible to climb mountains and valleys.

READ  Grass for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: The Netherlands does not advance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *