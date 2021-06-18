Pre-order the highlight of the great outdoor sports – MANN.TV

Riders Republic: Pre-Order for the Biggest Outdoor Sports Highlights – On September 2, 2021 all adrenaline enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the big world of sports at “Riders Republic”. Finally, the game offers a new multiplayer arena for outdoor sports – on PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox family of devices, Stadia and PC.

Riders Republic paves the way for you to compete with friends. In an open world where you can relax on a mountain bike, on skis, or on a snowboard, in a wingtip or a rocket suit. But it is also possible to explore the vast expanses on your own, where it is also possible to climb mountains and valleys.

The game world also offers original landscapes that drive through the most beautiful regions of the United States. Among others, US national parks such as Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Canyonlands, or Mammoth Mountain have been recreated based on the original terrain and fantastically combined to create the ultimate outdoor sports parks.

“Republic Raiders” can Pre-ordered now Available in addition to the Standard Edition as a Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition.

Here is an overview of the contents of the editions:

gold die version It contains the main game, the Year 1 Pass, and offers cool packs, equipment upgrades, and a BMX sports expansion.

Final version dies Contains the main game, Year 1 Pass, and four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style.