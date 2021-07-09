Wembley Stadium in London, things to know

Wembley Stadium or Wembley Stadium, a stadium opened in 2007 located in the Brent district of London, England, which was built to replace the original Wembley Stadium on the same site.

Wembley Stadium

The new Wembley Stadium was the largest football stadium in the UK at the time, with a capacity of 90,000 seats.

It is run by a subsidiary of The Football Association and is used in football, rugby and other sporting events as well as musical performances.

Built in 1923 to host the Exposition of the British Empire, Old Wembley was the premier venue for both the 1948 London Olympics and many other sporting and leisure events. The original stadium was demolished in 2000 to make way for a new, more modern structure capable of meeting all the requirements of modern stadiums.

One of the most legendary events to take place at Old Wembley Stadium is without a doubt the 1985 Live Aid Gala.

Organized by Bob Geldof and Ultrafox singer Midg Or, the event drew an estimated 1.5 billion viewers and raised millions of dollars to alleviate famine in Ethiopia. In parallel, a concert was also held at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

Excavations to lower the height of New Wembley Stadium have revealed the foundations of the Watkin Tower, an 1890 building project that would have been the tallest building in the world had it been completed. It was a tower similar to the Eiffel Tower and had to be higher, funded. Construction began on Wembley which was to become a new entertainment center in London. It was never completed and was demolished in 1907.

The old Wembley stadium with its famous towers

Features of Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium has an almost circular shape, its circumference is exactly one kilometer. The most striking architectural feature is the giant arch which is the main pillar of the roof and at 133 metres, it is the tallest single roof structure in the world and can be seen from all over London.

The roof of the movable stadium is not completely closed but it can protect all the seats from rain. The stadium houses 8 restaurants and 34 bars, and also has 688 places to buy food and 98 kitchens! Almost a city.

This is a UEFA category 4 stadium, which means that it can accommodate more than seventy thousand spectators. Few stadiums have this potential and make Wembley Stadium one of the most famous football stadiums.

Obviously, Wembley Stadium also houses theater royals such as Wimbledon and other major sports facilities. The Royal Box is a special section of a stadium, usually at one end, that has been adapted to accommodate members of the British royal family and their guests.

Royal chests are found in most international cricket grounds and other sports arenas.

The first of these boxes was built in Oval in 1854, but other sports facilities followed.

Visit the stadium

In the absence of events, you can visit the stadium, but you can only do this with a guided tour of the stadium. This tour is included in the card london corridor, But you can also book it separately.

In fact, you can also buy a Ticket here (The site is in Italian and in European currency), remember that all guides only speak English.

