Belgium and Denmark are leading; Finland clings to the miracle

Belgium and Denmark qualified for the round of 16 of the European Football Championship 2020 in first and second place in Group B, after beating Finland (2-0) and Russia (4-1) respectively.

Belgium finished with a full nine points, while Denmark, who started last, finished second with three points, similar to the Finns and Russians.

In this way, next Saturday, Denmark will play the first round of 16 matches against Wales, the second in Group A, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam (12:00 noon).

Finland, who lost to the Belgians, are clinging to their ability to enter the best third-party table, as they are currently waiting for more results.

Belgium overtakes Finland

After the first half without much thought, it must have been veteran Thomas Vermaelen who opened the can from set pieces. The peppy Romelu Lukaku put the finishing touches on with another goal, which earned him three goals in the tournament.

It had to be a steady piece for the Red Devils to tear down the Finnish Wall. Off a corner kick, Vermaelen finished, and the ball was spat out from the post, but bounced off the goalkeeper and crossed the goal line. Bad luck for Hradike. own goal. (29′ ST)

From there, the game was about give and take. The Finns made him want it, but Lukaku wasn’t joking. Winning the European Cup and getting the title of top scorer of the tournament does not conflict (36′ ST).

Denmark stumbles and dreams

With a score of 4-1, Denmark resurrected and completely eliminated a confused Russia at Barken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Mikel Damsgaard (38 minutes), Joseph Poulsen (14), Andreas Christensen (34) and Joachim Mahle (37) revealed the ecstasy in the Danish capital with this victory and the ticket to the second round.

Artyom Dzyuba (25′ ST, penalty) gave Russia temporary hope.