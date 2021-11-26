Weather: La Niña is here

The Australian Meteorological Agency has it officially confirmed: a La Niña event occurred in the Pacific Ocean; Global consequences for the weather are expected. La Niña is the cold sister to El Niño and part of the regularly recurring changes in ocean currents and weather conditions in the Pacific region. At the time of La Niña, cold water masses dominate the coast of South America and along the equator to the west towards Indonesia, while above average warm water predominates off Australia.

