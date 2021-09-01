We saw the actor in the famous series Charmed

Do you recognize him? In this shot he was very young: we saw the actor in the popular TV series Charmed.

A screenshot appeared on the Instagram profile of the beloved actor. Here, obviously, it was too small. This is a photo from the past, known to his followers who, in a short time, reported many comments.

We already expected it, it was part of the popular TV series witches. It was broadcast between the late 1990s and the first half of the 21st century. Aired in the United States, its country of origin, it was broadcast in Italy from 1999 to 2006. The series follows the adventures of the Halliwell sisters. The events tell of their discovery of being contemporary witches. They will face tormenting enemies, forming the “Triple Force”. In addition to the heroes, there were many characters that took part in it. It is impossible to forget the actor we showed you in the photo, although he was very young here.

Here he was very young, conveys the representative of the witches with this shot: Did you recognize him?

Charmed is an American television series It aired in the US from 1998 to 2006, while in Italy from 1999 to 2006 on Rai 2. At the center of attention was the pleasure of following the events of the Halliwell sisters. After discovering that they are powerful witches endowed with powerful powers, they will face sinister enemies.

Many characters participated in it and you will definitely not forget the actor that we showed you in the photo. However, the difficulty lies in recognizing him, because he was very young. In the series he played Leo White, A white angel whose job it is to protect witches. Well, now you will have no more doubts.

Brian Krause is the actor we showed you in the photo above. He was very young at the time, but with a careful look, it doesn’t seem hard to recognize him, because the changes aren’t very obvious, don’t you think?