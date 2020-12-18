Watch Tiger Woods play an often-hidden role: Dad

But Charlie is not a cut copy of Woods. Unlike his father, who competed in a pose contest with Bob Hope on “The Mike Douglas Show” when he was a little kid and had been described in Golf Digest and Ebony magazine when he was six years old, Charlie was much lower. Childhood Home.

He immersed himself in golf but initially seemed more interested in football, much like his older sister Sam. It was well done by Woods, who said Thursday, “Whatever he decides to do, as long as he has a passion for him, I’m happy.”

Until this week, his children have repeatedly appeared in the spotlight. Sam, 13, was not planning to attend the final round of the 2019 Masters and only showed up after her club’s soccer team failed to advance to the tournament final scheduled for the same day, and Woods said Charlie came only because his sister it was there.

Woods said that after the win, they spent the short trip home squabbling over who wore the green jacket. He was pleased with their enthusiasm.

Woods talked a lot about his belief that his children were reluctant to stick to golf because they linked the sport to the pain it caused him, not only his physical suffering but perhaps also his arrest with sedative use in his system in 2017 after a risky return to surgery. Woods said the operation was conducted at the time, To improve his quality of life With his children, and not prolonging his career, which he thought was over.

Woods always softens his voice and expressions when he talks about his children. They are the only subject that can reliably generate a smile that reaches his eyes.