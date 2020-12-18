Fortnite holiday event brings planes back

It is an electronic gameThe annual holiday event is back, and this time it comes with a surprise: the planes are back. “Snowdown process, “As it’s called, it runs from December 18th to January 5th, and adds expectation to the game, including a snow map and free unlock tools like a snowman a soldier called Snowman. Everyone who logs in before January 5th will also get a free hymn expression.”

The biggest advantage, however, is the return of the aircraft. The timing is perfect: The planes were first introduced in Season 7, in 2018, which was also a winter update. (There was a military Santa figure.) It was later removed, and it appears her latest appearance will be short-lived as well.

In addition to new missions and free unlockable cosmetics, the event will also include a rotating set of limited-time game modes, starting with the return of Air Royale. There will also be new holiday-themed items to purchase, including the looking candy cane man.

It has been a busy month since It is an electronic game. After a massive live event under the title Super Villain, the game kicked off its final season on December 2nd, introducing new characters such as Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Since then, Master Chief and Kratos have joined the battle royale, and Epic has also kept getting better It is an electronic game On next generation controllers.