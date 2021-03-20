Watch the Real Madrid vs Celta LIVE match in the USA: Predictions, anytime, on any channel To watch LaLiga in the US on Facebook Fanatiz beIN SKY HD ONLINE | Live broadcast of the Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo match broadcast live today in the United States with Modric | fb | United States | European Union | Mexico | Mix

real Madrid against. Celtic Live on the Internet You’ll be playing tomorrow, Saturday, March 20, at 8:15 a.m. ET The history of the 28th of LaLiga Santander at Pallidus Stadium. The meeting will be broadcast via fanatic Such as beIN SPORTS; Yeah , Sky HD From Mexico. All about time, when to see and all the details that you will have in Bolavip.
Real Madrid will seek to continue adding points to continue adding points that will take them out of third place and displace leaders Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, while Celta de Vigo seeks to stay in the match and reclaim the three points.
Anytime match Real Madrid vs. Celta online in the United States of America
Real Madrid vs. Celta LIVE and LIVE tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. (ET) / 11:15 a.m. (PDT) in the US and at 9:15 a.m. in Mexico in Pallidus.
Today: March 20th
Hora: 8:15 AM (Eastern Time) / 11:15 AM (Pacific Time) / 9:15 AM (Mexico)
Location: Palladous
Real Madrid vs. Celta Life: See timetables in the United States
United States: 8:15 AM (Eastern Time) / 11:15 AM (Pacific Time)
Mexico 9:15 AM
Peru: 10:15 a.m.
Colombia: 10:15 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:15 a.m.
Argentina 12:15 pm
Chile 12:15 pm
Spain 4:15 pm
Uruguay 12:15 pm
Where to see Real Madrid vs. Celtic in the USA
The 28th LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Celta will be played tomorrow and will be broadcast live in the United States thanks to the various signals we share here. fanatic BeIN SPORTS will be responsible for passing the meeting in the US, while Sky HD will do the same in Mexico.
On which channel to watch Real Madrid vs. Celta Live in the USA
United States: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
México: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Argentina: ESPN On, ESPN Play On
Bolivia: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Brazil: Fox Sports Web, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, and Fox Sports App
Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Chile: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Colombia: ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Ecuador: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Guatemala: Sky HD
Haiti: SportsMax 2, SportsMax app
Honduras: Sky HD
International: Facebook Live, Bet365
Peru: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV
Uruguay: ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Sur
Venezuela: ESPN Sur, ESPN Play Sur
Real Madrid vs. Celta: possible formations
Celtic: Evan Villar; Malo, Araujo, Morello, Aaron; Tapia Bryce Dennis Suarez Nolito; Aspas and Santi Mina.
Real Madrid: Courtois. Lucas Vasquez, Varane, Nacho, Ross, Mindy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema and Vinicius.
Real Madrid vs. Celtic forecast in the US:
For US bookmakers, Real Madrid are the favorites in this match because they have performed well in this tournament. On the other hand, they estimated that there was a higher chance of a draw (+290 chances) than a win for Celta (+340).
|consequences
|Vandel
|real Madrid
|-135
|Necktie
|+290
|Celtic
|+340
* Graphics provided by FanDuel.