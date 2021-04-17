Finland and Austria are preparing to host the Putin and Biden summit

The United States would like to hold the summit in Europe. Photo: AFP

Finland offered to host Final summit Between the US President, Joe BidenAnd its Russian counterpart, Russian President Vladimir PutinThis Friday, he announced the Finnish presidency, while Austria has also been declared ready.

Scandinavian country, where the summit between Former US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in 2018He told Washington and Moscow that he was “ready to organize” the meeting, the Finnish president’s office said. Sully Niinistö.

On Tuesday, in a phone call with Putin, the president of the United States proposed a summit In a third country and in the coming monthsIn the context of tensions between the two powers.

Austria She also said this Friday to be ready for Host the meeting if Washington and Moscow so wanted.

Country “Always available naturally to host interviews High level of all kinds. “Both parties know that we are ready,” the Austrian foreign ministry said.

Biden, alternating attacks and an outstretched handOn Thursday it announced a series of financial sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats, prompting a reaction from Moscow, but also renewing its summit proposal with Putin to facilitate “de-escalation” in tensions.

The United States would like to hold the summit in Europe This northern summer. Finland is not a member of NATO and maintains good diplomatic relations with it Russia.