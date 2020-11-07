Watch live broadcast today: SpaceX to launch an advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
Update 6:45 pm ET: SpaceX has successfully launched the GPS III SV04 satellite for the US Space Force. The satellite is expected to be deployed 1 hour and 29 minutes after takeoff. This is around 8 PM EST (0100 GMT).

a SpaceX The Falcon 9 will launch the advanced missile GPS Navigation Satellite III SV04 In orbit for the US Space Force Today is November 5th, And you can watch it live here. Take off at 6:24 PM EST (2324 GMT).

