Watch live broadcast today: SpaceX to launch an advanced GPS satellite for the US Space Force

Update 6:45 pm ET: SpaceX has successfully launched the GPS III SV04 satellite for the US Space Force. The satellite is expected to be deployed 1 hour and 29 minutes after takeoff. This is around 8 PM EST (0100 GMT).

a SpaceX The Falcon 9 will launch the advanced missile GPS Navigation Satellite III SV04 In orbit for the US Space Force Today is November 5th, And you can watch it live here. Take off at 6:24 PM EST (2324 GMT).

The Falcon 9 rocket It will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, and SpaceX is scheduled to webcast about 15 minutes before takeoff. You can watch it directly over or directly from SpaceX here and on YouTube.

Today’s launch has been delayed since September when it was an earlier attempt It led to the last minute miscarriage. SpaceX has since identified an issue with the Falcon 9 and Replace damaged engines for this booster.

After launch, SpaceX will attempt to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 by landing a drone in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX targets Thursday, November 5, the launch of Falcon 9 for the US Space Force GPS III 04 spacecraft From Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Station in Florida. The 15-minute launch window opens at 6:24 PM EST, 23:24 UTC, and a backup opportunity is available on Friday November 6 with a 15-minute backup window open at 6:20 PM ET United States, 23:20 UTC.

After the disengagement phase, SpaceX will land the first stage of Falcon 9 aboard the “Of course I Still Love You” drone, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The spacecraft will deploy approximately 1 hour and 29 minutes after takeoff.

In September 2020, the Space and Missile Systems Center of the US Space Force (SMC) announced an agreement with SpaceX to launch previously launched first-stage boosters in the future. National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions.

You can watch the webcast of the launch here, starting around 15 minutes before takeoff.

Late: ULA Atlas V carries the NROL-101 spy satellite

Update 5:50 PM ET on November 4: Today’s planned NROL-101 launch has been canceled due to a problem with the ground system valve. Next launch attempt It could come on Friday (6 November), ULA officials said.

The United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket will launch the NROL-101 spy satellite from Florida today (November 4) You can watch it live here. Take off at 5:54 pm EST (2254 GMT).

The Atlas V missile, equipped with the new Northrop Grumman Gem 63 solid rocket boosters, will launch the NROl-101 ​​rated payload from the 41st Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The ULA webcast will begin approximately 20 minutes before take off. You can watch it live from ULA here.

The day’s launch was originally scheduled for November 3, but ULA delayed the flight by 24 hours to replace the overhead payload environmental control system.

Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida, (October 30, 2020) – The Atlas V missile from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) in final preparations for the launch of the NROL-101 National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission. The launch is en route to November 3 from the 41st Space Launch Complex from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch is scheduled for 5:58 PM EST. The live broadcast begins at 5:38 PM EST on November 3 at www.ulalaunch.com.

We thank our mission partners for their continued trust and collective work. NROL-101’s mission will be our mission, ”said Gary Wentz, ULA Vice President of Government and Business Programs. 29th ULA Launched for National Reconnaissance Office and 17th NRO Mission Launched for Atlas V.

The mission will be launched on the Atlas V 531, a rocket that provides the unique capacity and performance required for a range of mission types. Configuration 531 launched the first three Advanced High-Frequency (AEHF) satellites for the US Space Force and will install a pair of C-band satellites for SES in 2022.

The mission of the NROL-101 will be the first ULA launch to fly the new Northrop Grumman Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM) 63 solid rocket boosters that burn solid fuel and increase the lift capacity of the missile’s first stage. The GEM 63s are 63 inches (1.6 meters) in diameter and 66 feet (20.11 meters) long. It will be ignited at the launch pad and burn for 94 seconds, each consuming 97,500 lb (44,225.2 kg) of fuel to produce 371,550 lb (1.6 mN) of maximum thrust for an increase of 8,60,200 lb (3.83 mN) of thrust produced by the main engine RD-180 To operate an Atlas V missile towards the sky. At takeoff, the combined thrust will be approximately 1.8 million pounds, or 8 million meg Newtons.

The Atlas V 531 configuration includes a payload of 17 feet (5 meters) and is 206 feet (63 meters) high. Atlas booster for this mission is powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the Centaur upper stage RL10C-1 engine.

This will be the 86th launch of the Atlas V rocket and the 71st Atlas V launch from Space Launch Complex-41 in Florida. So far, ULA has launched 140 times with 100% success in its mission.

Delayed: Launch of the ULA Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 spy satellite

Update for September 30 at 11:59 PM EST: Tonight’s launch attempt was canceled after the missile’s terminal countdown sequencer detected a problem. No new launch target has been announced.

The Delta 4 heavy missile from the United Launch Alliance will launch a covert US National Reconnaissance Office spy satellite on Wednesday night (Sept.30).

The mission, named NROL-44, will take off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, at 11:54 PM EST (0354 GMT on October 1). Watch it live in the window above, courtesy of ULA.

Rocket: Delta 4 is heavy

Task: The launch of NROL-44

Date: Sunday, 27 September 2020

Launch time: 12:10 AM EST

Launch site: Space Launch Complex-37, Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida

Mission Information: The ULA Delta 4 Heavy Rocket will launch the NROL-44 National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission. Takeoff from Space Launch Complex-37 will take place at Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida.

Launch Notes: This will be the 141st mission for the United Launch Alliance and the 29th mission for the NRO. It’s 385 delta launches since 1960, and 12 delta 4 heavy and 8 heavy for NRO.

