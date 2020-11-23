Watch Jennifer Lopez’s Nearly Naked AMAs Performance 2020 Marry Me – SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez just wanted to make sure we all remember she had a new movie coming out this spring – oh, did you forget? Well, 2021 shows Lopez playing Latin pop star opposite Maluma (her duo partner tonight) and Owen Wilson, the man in the right place at the right time, holding the “Marry Me” sign at her concert (the movie is called marry me). In tonight’s AMAs performance, Lopez and Maluma gave us a very saturated rendition of their new single, both from the upcoming movie, “Lonely” and “Pa Ti”. The 51-year-old mother (who will soon become stepmother to my daughters Alex Rodriguez Natasha and Ella as well) gave a hot performance in a semi-nude look that left almost nothing to the imagination. One thing was totally clear? Taraji B. Henson wasn’t kidding when she said she and J Lo are here to make 50 new characters, and duo partner Maluma was clearly paying attention to … marry me The star in every movement.

So, it shines the spotlight on this sexy duo between Lopez and Maluma. One of the history books was Lopez’s outfit, a full suit that was sheer almost everywhere, with strategically placed fabric to prevent the show from getting an X-rated rating. She, too, wears sky-high heels and completely crawls onto stage at some point during the epic dance sequence . What was J Luo doing about the quarantine, you ask? Absolutely not skip rehearsal dance.

To quote from Megan Thee Stallion, we have a final thought about Jennifer Lopez’s stunning sexy look tonight: “ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody. “ This new era of Lopez – and her romantic spring 2021 marriage Me, and the way she embraced her Latin roots with her musicIt could be her most exciting yet.

