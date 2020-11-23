SpaceX Starlink Launch: How To Watch Falcon 9 Hit A Big Deal Monday

51 mins ago Marsh Tyler
SpaceX Starlink Launch: How To Watch Falcon 9 Hit A Big Deal Monday

The Falcon 9 launch can carry about 60 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX

SpaceX aims to launch the sixteenth installment of Starlink satellites with broadband Monday, the day after the success of Elon Musk’s rocket company It sent a new NASA and ESA satellite into orbit.

Promoting a new set of routers revolving around has become a routine issue for SpaceX as it operates Building a huge constellation
With thousands of individual satellites in low Earth orbit. But this task is to put a new feather in the musk cap.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is slated to make its seventh flight, which will be a record for missile recycling for the company. The booster previously flew on four Starlink missions and a pair of a larger communications satellite.

SpaceX will likely attempt to land the booster aboard an unmanned ship in the Atlantic shortly after launch, and it may also attempt to catch the nose cone halves or fuselage with another pair of ships.

All this happens after SpaceX launched another big launch on the other side of the country. On a Saturday morning, Another Falcon 9 took off from Vandenburg Air Force Base in California The new satellite is carrying NASA / ESA’s Sentinel 6 Michael Freilich, designed to monitor global sea level rise and improve weather forecasting.

Originally, Starlink was scheduled to launch only ten hours after the Sentinel 6 mission took off, but it was delayed a few days.

The launch is set to 9:34 PM ET / 6:34 PM PDT on Monday. You can see everything here:

