Was Logan Hunzberger the most realistic character?

Gilmore Girls Fans have long debated the merits of each of Rory Gilmore’s friends. Her first serious friend, Dean Forster, has a few fans, but most viewers are torn between Jess Mariano and Logan Huntzberger. While Logan had some serious flaws, he might be more real than Rory.

Logan Hunzberger was the only man who wasn’t obsessed with Rory immediately after meeting her

The evolution of Logan and Rory’s relationship was the most realistic of the show. When Rory met Dean, he was immediately taken with her. When Jess got into town, he set his sights on dating Rory right away as well. Logan was the only man in Rory’s life who tried to feel the situation before jumping into a serious relationship.

Related: ‘Gilmore Girls’: Hear Us Out, Season 7 was amazing for Logan Huntzberger

The evolution of their relationship from friends to boyfriends with benefits for the couple is the most realistic depiction of young love during the show’s season of seven. Logan’s reluctance to get into a relationship with Rory at first was incredibly realistic, and frankly, practical.

Logan was realistic about his privilege and the good and bad that goes with it

Like her mother, Rory tends to act as if her family name doesn’t provide her with some of the luxuries in life. However, Logan, whose family was much richer and more stable than Gilmore’s, was more realistic about his franchise. Logan has never denied the benefits his family has bestowed on him. Logan was also real about how the birth of Huntzberger was a problem.

Matt Couchery as Logan Hunzberger in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life | Netflix

In many ways, Logan was right. His life was planned for him before he was born. While he was frustrated by the prospect of being forced into a life that he totally didn’t want, he understood that there were positives and negatives to his situation. Rory couldn’t say the same.

He tried to understand Rory, even when she felt that her feeling was too strange to him

Rory explained that Logan was incredibly bright. During his time in Rory’s life, he has proven himself emotionally intelligent as well. Logan was Rory’s only friend who seemed interested in trying to understand her feelings, even when her feelings were totally foreign to him.

Logan Hunzberger and Rory Gilmore | Netflix



Related: Gilmore Girls: Paris Geller and Logan Huntsberger are more alike than you think

When Rory was sad about turning 21 while she was out with Lorelai, Logan offered to take her wherever he wanted to make her happy. After she refused, he made it clear that he understood that she missed her mother, although he was not personally close to his mother. When she panicked about Richard Gilmour’s heart attack, he stayed with her in the hospital and sympathized with her feelings.