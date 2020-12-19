USC Score vs Oregon: Live coverage, college football scores, Pac-12 updates, highlights

Friday night’s meeting between No. 13 USC and Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament was anticipated in the League’s pre-season media poll; But the way to get there took some strange twists and turns in an already strange year. The Ducks rose (3-2) to 9th in the AP Top 25 poll during a 3-0 start before successive losses to Oregon and ended their chances of making any noise on the national stage.

In fact, Ducks only ended up in the main Pac-12 game because Washington was unable to represent Pac-12 North due to COVID-19 issues. But despite going through a two-game losing streak, they looked like the elite team for most of the first quarter against the USC. Oregon Trojan midfielder Kidon Slovis grabbed twice in the first quarter and jumped to lead 14-0 before Trojan team rebounded with a 47-yard shot from Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown at the last minute of the frame.

The Trojans have won three of their five matches this season in a dramatic fashion, and they could easily be 2-3 after narrow-minded wins in Arizona, Arizona and UCLA. But they showed a penchant for wins that could never be counted.

