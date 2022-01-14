Vincent D’Onofrio confirms why Netflix canceled Daredevil

reckless It was the third series to be canceled after that iron fist e Luke Cage, at the end of 2018, which finally broke off the fruitful partnership between marvel e Netflix. Charlie Cox He played the blind hero in the Marvel Universe for three seasons. But what are the reasons that shocked the masses behind this choice? To confirm what we knew is a star reckless Vincent Donofrio, during an interview with Marvel News Bureau, which also reveals the deep frustration with this decision made by the streaming platform.

statements Vincent Donofrio

With these words, Netflix has been canceled reckless After season three:

“Daredevil will not be returning for a fourth season on Netflix. We are very proud of last season and while it will be painful for fans, we feel it is the best way to finish this series.”

Many have wondered why, including the cast of the series who, it seems, are at least second Vincent DonofrioHe had long understood the sad fate he was going to meet reckless.

These are the words of the actor after learning of the cancellation of the show:

“I don’t think either of us is okay. I think we were like, ‘Okay, we did a hit show and now it’s over.’ Charlie (Cox) and I and Deborah (Ann Woll) were starting to figure out why it was so successful. So we figured out what was going on between Marvel and Disney. What didn’t make sense to us was why we didn’t continue the series. I think we were all disappointed, though. Although we knew what was happening was inevitable. In this business, you learn to accept things because you know it’s a business in the end and there’s nothing you can really do.”

What the actor confirms again is that the cancellation of the series was due to the rivalry between Disney (the owner of Marvel) and Netflix.. In fact, while the launch of the Disney+ streaming platform wasn’t going to affect the series already underway on Netflix, when Disney also started working on a new Marvel series that would be shown exclusively on its platform, Netflix quickly saw it overtaken by the new access.

Of course still frustration and D’Onofrio revealed that the main reason for their anger at first was that the series still had a lot of potential:

“One of the saddest things about letting go of Season 4, and I know Charlie feels the same, is that there was so much to explore. Both his character and mine.”

