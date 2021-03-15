Video: Dreams of goals in England, Australia and the Netherlands | football news

Regardless of whether it was a Rapuna, a Luffer, or a 32-meter-long cracking striker – there were dream goals all over the world. Sky Sport shows them all in the video.
1. Lamila with Rapuna
Eric Lamela scored a stunning goal in the derby against Arsenal. The Tottenham Hotspur player broke up Rabuna against Arsenal.
2. McConnell does magic against Everton
Dwight McNeill also caught attention in England. The Burnley footballer shot a straight ball into the corner against Everton.
3. 32 meters hammer at the bottom
In the Australian League, Cameron Devlin Wellington Phoenix cheered in front of the Western Sydney Wanderers. The 22-year-old Australian scored from 32 meters.
4. Lupfer based on a template from Götze
World champion Mario Gotze scored an impressive goal from Lupfer in the match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord Rotterdam. Teammate Donyell Malen turned out with much emotion.
