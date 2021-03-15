Video: Dreams of goals in England, Australia and the Netherlands | football news

Regardless of whether it was a Rapuna, a Luffer, or a 32-meter-long cracking striker – there were dream goals all over the world. Sky Sport shows them all in the video.

1. Lamila with Rapuna













0:59



Eric Lamela scored a stunning goal in the derby against Arsenal. The Tottenham Hotspur player broke up Rabuna against Arsenal.

2. McConnell does magic against Everton













1:07



Dwight McNeill also caught attention in England. The Burnley footballer shot a straight ball into the corner against Everton.

3. 32 meters hammer at the bottom













0:37



In the Australian League, Cameron Devlin Wellington Phoenix cheered in front of the Western Sydney Wanderers. The 22-year-old Australian scored from 32 meters.

4. Lupfer based on a template from Götze













0:25



World champion Mario Gotze scored an impressive goal from Lupfer in the match between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord Rotterdam. Teammate Donyell Malen turned out with much emotion.

