Victor Balson with Iceland vs Germany

Hr Something similar to the prototype of a landing fighter. Victor Balson is firm, relentless on the field and isn’t shy about using his sharp elbows. By nature, he is a leader because he leads his team-mates on tour through the games and is setting himself the best example. Not surprisingly, Palson was particularly in demand when ‘Lilies’ recently changed their playful direction completely.

When they put together a solid strategy of avoiding risks instead of the 23 days of the match, which was often beautiful, but often unsuccessful, in possession of the ball. Three days and seven points later, SV Darmstadt 98 identified a clear path to remain in Division Two. Palson came out as a fan of the defensive comeback 4-2-3-1. The squad that coaches Dirk Schuster and Demetrius Gramozis have preferred since they started at Böllenfalltor at the start of 2019 – and which head coach Marcus Anfang has now moved to.

Palsson has another powerful space-blocking partner, Nikolai Rapp, in defensive midfield. Rap says of Palson that he is a “leader”. Palsson appreciates Rapp’s existence because he believes in the formula: Six by six means more safety. You don’t have to think too much, says Palson, about the previously higher profile of SVD professionals’ requirements under the original approach.

“Not that special game”

Icelandic, who also has fun qualities, is pre-engineered for this type of football. Especially since this is anything but simplified professionalism in its sometimes controversial nature can provoke opponents. Whether it be Thursday evening (8.45pm at the FAZ World Cup Qualifiers live tape and on RTL), when Palsson changes worlds, Germany’s best player will also piss him off? Palson is part of the Iceland squad that is calling on the German Football Association to launch the World Cup qualifiers in Duisburg.

“Since I don’t know any German player personally and do not play against him regularly at club level, this is not a special match for me,” says the 29-year-old. “But it’s always fun to play against the biggest teams and the best players.” In Darmstadt, Balson has already helped center back several times, and for his country he has often been used as a right-back off the field.

“We have a new national coach, so the cards will be modified a little bit.” Balson, who is currently the only SVD professional who is used regularly internationally, said, “I’ve had some conversations with him as he said he wanted to let players play in their home position. Walson’s injuries, which he suffered with the national team last year, have hit the “lilies” hard times. Knee problems and a thumb surgery gave the defending player a break of nearly three months. The thesis that SVD with Palsson in winter wouldn’t have gone badly that far, seems correct.

The 1.86-meter player brings unparalleled experience for the Darmstadt team. “Lilies” is already the 10th professional leg for Palson, who has played professional football in half of Europe as well as in the United States. Will it continue at the end of the season despite the contract until the end of 2022? “In football, there are no guarantees at all,” he says. “Since I have a contract standing, my head is completely with Darmstadt 98.”