Snowboarder Julie Pumagalski dies in an avalanche in Switzerland

“The tragic disappearance of Julie, the world champion on ice,” He leaves the French Olympic team in a duel for one of themThis Wednesday, the French National Olympic Committee (CNOSF) wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the Canton police announced Uri Downtown Swiss, Has been announced in a statement Two French free travelers die at the end of the morning of the gems landingIt is a 2,961-meter summit that is known to fans of this specialty due to its difficult slopes.

“For reasons that remain unknown, a plate of snow has explodedHe took three of the four members from a group from France, the police explained. One of the victims can be moved, while the other two are “completely buried.”.

According to Ski Chrono, The second freestyle driver to die in an avalanche is Frenchman Bruno BottelliAlpine guide and lifeguard, Albertville.

Julie Pumagalski, born near Grenoble and settled in Meribel, She was world champion figure skating in 1999 in Berchtesgaden (Germany), And also won the World Cup in 2004, with nine World Cup wins.

He practiced several disciplines such as parallel slalom, parallel giant, and boardwalk, and participated in the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and the 2006 Turin Games, where he finished 23rd in my cross and sixth in parallel giant.