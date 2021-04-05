A talented person from Australia interested in VfB Stuttgart – and vice versa. An indication of change.

Update, 05. April: Oh, is the player really preparing for a potential move? Alou Kuol is associated with VfB Stuttgart and is said to have sparked Sven Mislintat’s interest. VfB Stuttgart doesn’t seem to be unknown to the attacker, because: The 19-year-old has been following VfB’s Instagram profile for a few days.

For example, Twitter user Jens1893 posted a screenshot showing Kuol has signed up for VfB Stuttgart. Dream picture? No, because you opened up Kuols By searching under “Shared”, you can find the German League club very quickly.

It remains to be seen if this is an indication of change. But: at least Kuol appears to be interested in VfB Stuttgart, which isn’t a bad sign. If you follow your Instagram followers, the other interested party from Europe might be Sporting Lisbon, which Kuol also follows.

VfB on Australian talent? 19-year-old striker was targeted by Mislintat

The message, April 2: Ahead of VfB Stuttgart’s meeting with Werder Bremen on Easter Sunday, there are new rumors of relocation. And now the climber is said to have looked at Australia. The 19-year-old striker could become part of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s gang in the future. (3.30 pm / Game in the live video on echo24.de)

Alou Kuol is said to have caught the attention of VfB Stuttgart. again Sydney Morning Herald Reports said sporting director Sven Mislientat has a growing interest in the attacking player from the Central Coast Mariners. The report talks about “the same talented scout that was discovered by Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Pierre Emeric Aubameyang”.

VFB Stuttgart: end-of-season change?

And it becomes more specific in the article: “Several sources close to the player confirm that he will likely agree to a transfer to the Bundesliga team at FB Stuttgart at the end of the season.” Initially, the Australian newspaper reported, Kuol PRO will be introduced via VfB’s second team. For teammaker Mislintat, the talent seemed to be a real diamond against the Swabians – with Silas Wamangitoka and Tanguy Coulibaly, 48, he wasn’t really bad at rating.

VfB account should count with competition – fees will be six digits

In the Australian League, Alou Kuol currently has seven hits and two assists in 15 matches. His talent is the reason why officials only recently renewed his contract and brought him to the pros. Sean Millecamp, Managing Director of Mariners: “We extended Alou’s contract a few weeks ago so he’s with us for next season.” The transfer fee is now a six-digit amount.

But the cautious VfB – according to the article, “other clubs in Germany and Belgium” should set their sights on the young striker.