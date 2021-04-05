Seahorses are the only animals in which males are also interested in brooding with pregnancy

1. Seahorses often appear to be swinging in the ocean. Are you dancing?

JA, even a lot. Right at sunrise, the “stallions” and “mares” in the seas huddle together, nest their noses together, and gently spin around each other. Every morning, these couples swing back and forth as if to the rhythm of music underwater, outside and during mating season. The “wedding dance” lasts up to nine hours before intercourse – and is repeated every few weeks.

2. Can you hear a seahorse?

not good. It is even more surprising that the long-beaked tropical seahorse (Hippocampal strikes), Whose communications have been particularly extensively researched, used three different sounds: special clicking sounds while courting, louder click while hunting, and humming sounds when pressed.

3. Does this fish have any medicinal use for us?

For centuries, powder made from dried seahorses has been considered a miracle cure for hair loss, rabies, side stitches and a lack of sexual desire in Europe. Traditional Chinese medicine still relies on supposed healing powers, such as kidney disease or impotence. However, there is no evidence of any medicinal effect.

4. Are seahorses the only animals in which males have children?

The male tubefish, which is closely related to the seahorse, also carries its brood over the body: the fertilized eggs stick to the abdomen or lie in the fold of the skin. But only seahorses have a true breeding bag. Once the female’s eggs are stored and fertilized by the sperm, the latter is sealed and the parents provide the fetuses with nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and calcium.



Many long-snout seahorses, like this one, have spikes on their body and grow to over 15 cm.

5. Can a seahorse change color to show excitement?

Some species can adapt their color to their surroundings for camouflage, such as octopus or chameleon. Some people may express feelings this way, researchers speculate:The erect hippocampusPale to the touch.

6. Do everything The hippocampus same size?

never. Some species are almost as large as a human nail; Seahorse belly fleshy (The ventral hippocampus) Off the coast of Australia it can be considered a giant with a length of up to 35 cm.

7. Your fins are small, does that mean the speed of the snail at most?

Some are even slower. Pygmy seahorse (Hippocampus zosterae) From the Caribbean is the slowest fish in the world with a top speed of 1.5 meters per hour. On land, Roman snails move twice as fast.

8. How is your condition?

They will be unsuitable for long distance swimmers. Hang on when possible The hippocampus To rest on seaweed or rocky stems, they use the flexible, tight grip tail.

9. It is found in almost all seas today: How did it spread?

Algae, litter, or pieces of wood that float in the water can act as a ferryboat for seahorses. They travel thousands of kilometers with them when dominated by a strong current or storm. One pregnant male suffices to conquer a new land.