Manage bookmarks: Better overview in the browser

Sure, anyone who has been using their browser for a longer period of time has collected a large number of bookmarks over time, some of which are years old and no longer available. We’ll show you how to organize your browser bookmarks with simple means to keep track of your favorite pages.

When the bookmarks bar is full to the brim and the list is already stretching all the way to the taskbar, it’s time to clean up. This works even with the resources on board Fire foxAnd Chrom And edge very easy. For a more convenient and efficient arrangement of your bookmarks, minimal browser extensions are also available. Below, we’ll give you an extension for Firefox and Chrome to give you a better overview.

Firefox and Chrome: Manage bookmarks with built-in tools

Here is an example of how hundreds of bookmarks can be organized in Chrome itself. Photo: chip Most browsers already offer very good tools that can be used to organize your saved websites. Meanwhile, the bookmarks bar is often hidden by default, although it is very easy to use. in a Fire fox Right-click in the menu bar and choose whether the toolbar should always be displayed or just for the new tab. in a Chrom Click on the three dots in the upper right to permanently display the settings bar. By right-clicking on the ribbon, you can now add new folders, for example, where you can sort all bookmarks neatly. The easiest way to do this is to simply drag and drop the page into it – click the little padlock in the address bar and drop it into the appropriate folder. Many bookmarks with very long names are saved this way. It is recommended to give this title a shorter and more prominent one. This way you can find them again faster, even if you have multiple bookmarks on the same site. You can also delete the title completely when editing the bookmark, so that only a banner is displayed. This is a very space-saving way to place all bookmarks underneath without folders. Tip: You can also include dividing lines in Firefox to better separate areas like work and private life. There is also a flexible space in the Customize menu as a separator between individual items.

Bookmark Organizer: Delete old bookmarks

Defective bookmarks can be quickly sorted or corrected with the add-on. Photo: chip Since the browser is now the control center for daily computer work, dozens or even hundreds of bookmarks come together over time. Again, it is not easy to keep track of which pages are still updated or whether there are bookmarks that were saved twice. But there is a free add-on for that Signal regulatorThis allows you to check all bookmarks automatically. After starting the extension, specify below whether to check it for defective bookmarks, duplicates, or missing bookmark names. Click the green button to search all bookmarks and mark them with a yellow dot if there are problems. If needed, the tool finds and suggests the corrected link. The “Correct all redirects” button corrects the issues. A red dot appears for links that don’t quite lead anywhere – here you have the option to manually edit the URL or delete all invalid bookmarks. This also allows for more order to be brought to the bookmarks.

Download the Firefox extension

SideBar for Chrome: Find Bookmarks and Quick Access

Bookmarks on the side are a well-designed solution. Photo: chip If the regular bookmarks bar in Chrome isn’t enough for you, there is an intelligently designed solution for you. Side bar Integrates invisibly on the left edge of the browser – click on the puzzle icon in the top right and install the extension for always quick access. With one click of the icon, the new bookmark list will go to the image and darken the rest of the browser. Here you can see the folders and bookmarks I’ve made packed into a nicely designed one. You can use the search function to find the right bookmark even with hundreds of entries saved. To the left of your folders, SideBar also provides quick access to top Google tools like YouTube, Google Play, Gmail or Google Maps. You don’t necessarily have to save these separately.