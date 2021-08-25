Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Ciani are the leaders of the new bands

“Long live Striscia…this is the news! Thanks to Antonio RicciSiani says. “When I told my mom I was going to TV, she replied: Why are you a virologist???. In these years, Antonio often provoked me in an attempt to make me sit behind the most famous counter in Italy, aware of my obligations in cinema and theater, he continued to harass me as he does alone. Then this year the turning point. I was called by Gabibo himself who left me a voice 10 minutes!!! Tell me about the presence of the talented and beautiful Vanessa Incontrada. From mockery and inquiries and revealing the masks they prepare. He told me that he knows I’m celebrating 25 years of my career and that sharing it with the Striscia family can be a great gift!“.

Vanessa Incontrada: all about the new host of Striscia la Notizia

Vanessa Incontrada. Born in Barcelona and raised between Italy and Spain, she started her career at the age of 17 as a model. Then it became a certification for such important advertising brands as Pupa, Wind, Persona, Sky, Zalando and Elena Mirò. She works as a radio speaker, on the Hit channel and then on RTL 102.5 and as a presenter, on several TV and music shows. He made his big screen debut in 2003 with Pupi Avati, in The Heart Elswhere, a film that will be presented at the Cannes Film Festival and at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The partnership with the director will then continue in 2006 with the movie Dinner to introduce them. There have been several feature films that have seen her as the protagonist, including Quali amore by Maurizio Sciarra and Todos estamos invitados by Manuel Gutierrez of Aragon. Dedication comes to the small screen with Zelig, which he led with Claudio Bessio from 2004 to 2010 and confirmed by conducting several other programs including 11 Music Awards from Arena di Verona and 20 Years That We Are Italian. Since 2014 she has become one of the most beloved and popular faces of Ray, the heroine of several highly successful novels such as Anna, Youssef and Another Life by Cinzia C. Torini, Don’t Tell My Boss by Giulio Manfredonia, Il Capitano Maria, Row of the Donkeys, Our Children and Come Crazy Andrea Borborati. She has also been commissioned to deliver on Sky of Italia’s Got Talent and Dance Dance DancAnd. In September 2020, it entered into an exclusive 2-year agreement with Mediaset for fiction and entertainment. In 2021, he returned to the cinema as the hero in the movie “Hostages” by Eleonora Yvonne, co-stars in Celebrity Hunted 2 for Amazon Prime and has just finished filming Fosca Innocenti, a new TV series for Canale 5.

Alessandro Ciani, career of the new conductor Striscia la Notizia

Alessandro Ciani, born in Naples in 1975Actor, comedian and writer. He made his debut in the Cabaret Tunnel in Naples, but made himself known on television by participating in several comic broadcasts of the Campania circuit, until in 2002 he landed on RaiDue in Bulldozer alongside Dario Vergassola and Federica Panicucci. In 2003, Fiesta reached theater theaters throughout Italy. In 2006 his first film as a hero: I Leave You Because I Love You So much by Francesco Ranieri Martinotti, of which Siani was also the author. In the same year he was among the Christmas heroes of Neri Parenti’s in New York. In 2007 he returned to Naples, at the Stadio San Paolo, with his new theatrical work, Per Tutti, and in the same year led Tribb with Serena Dandini. In the cinema he returns to be directed by Neri Parenti at Christmas on a cruise. Through this work, he won the Golden Ticket and the International Gulf Animation Award as a male character. In 2008, the second movie Never Forgets the second movie, also directed by Martinotti. In 2010 he also released his first book, Un napoletano come me (Rizzoli). Big success in cinema with Claudio Bessio with Benvenotti Al Sud by Luca Mineiro. The track continued the following season With the sequel Welcome to the North. In 2011 he was together with Fabio Di Luigi in The Worst Week of My Life directed by Alessandro Genoves, as well as dubbing one of the characters from the Italian version of the cartoon Cars 2. At the end of 2011, he debuted with the new show I’m in the Zone Mondadori Publishing House publishes the new book: You Don’t Look Like Naples. Il Principe abusivo was released on February 14, 2013, while in bookshops, Mondadori’s new book has arrived again, a semi-serious excursion about Italian transgression. From summer 2013 until early 2014 he toured Italy with the Sono In Zona Show. In 2015, he directed Miracles and published his fourth book, Troppo Napoletano (Feltrinelli), which the following year became a movie with Siani in his new role as producer. In January 2017, his third film was released as director Mr. Felicitto me. On January 16, 2017, football genius Diego Armando Maradona took to the stage of San Carlo, in an exclusive world. In 2019 his fourth film as director and hero was released, The Most Beautiful Day in the World. Instead, we’ll have to wait until December 2021 to see brand new who framed Santa Claus.