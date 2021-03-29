Nordisk Games buys 30% off Supermassive – Nerd4.life

Nordisk Games He has acquired A minority group of the team enormousEquals about 30% of the shares, Which makes the company a major shareholder, indicating fairly serious intentions from the British team.

Supermassive is the team of authors with various titles especially from the genre horror Such as Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, as well as the next chapter in the anthology series, House of Ashes.

It currently has an approx 200 employees, Therefore, they are a team of a certain caliber compared to the standard independent teams which are based in Guilford, UK. Team CEO, Samuels House, He said he is very happy with the support he has received: “We are delighted to have support for Nordisk games along with Supermassive, and look forward to what the future will achieve. Our companies share a passion for developing quality games with stories that can emotionally involve users and look forward to working with colleagues from Nordisk Film. And Egmont too. “

For its part, Nordisk Games also said it was clearly satisfied with the process, finding that Supermassive production fits particularly well with the vision the company has taken regarding the various productions in the entertainment sector.

At this point, the future Anthological series Dark pictures, which should be well composed in aggregate 8 classes, Seems to be getting more confirmed thanks to new support also received from Nordisk, pending more information about new products.